11-year-old girl planning to shave head for childhood cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become a tradition this time of year for men and women to shave their heads in support of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and their desire to put an end to childhood cancer.

That support comes from every generation, including 11-year-old Anna Schroth.

Finding a way to create awareness and raise money for childhood cancer has always been on Schroth’s heart and mind.

I think even before I thought about doing it for St. Baldrick’s Day, I always wanted to shave my head and now I want to do it. So, why not do it for a good cause? Anna Schroth, St. Baldrick’s participant, 11-years-old

Through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, she’ll be doing just that on March 21.

Friends, family and even strangers are stepping up to support her efforts. So far, she’s raised more than $4,200!

“So many people are counting on me to do this and hair always grows back. So, it’s not that big of a deal,” said Schroth.

It’s her first time shaving her head, but she’s been inspired to help for a while now.

Her Aunt Beth, who’s a child life specialist at Upstate Golisano, shaved her head a few years back. Schroth’s mom is also a nurse at Upstate. Her grandmother also had cancer and beat it three times.

Anna and her Aunt Beth

When asked if she was nervous to shave her whole head, Anna said kind of, but she doesn’t think at any point she’ll even think about turning back.

Maybe once her hair grows back, she’ll do it again. However, for now, she’s just hoping to inspire others to do a good thing.

There are so many people and kids around the world that some people are lucky and some people are not so lucky and a lot of people have lost family members and close friends and it’s really sad to have someone who has passed away in that situation. Anna Schroth, St. Baldrick’s participant, 11-years-old

ST. BALDRICK'S: 11-year-old, Anna Schroth will be shaving her head on March 21st to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.



She inspired me and I have the privilege of sharing her story coming up on @NewsChannel9 at 7:30.#LocalSYR@StBaldricks pic.twitter.com/R43ypfFIqN — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 28, 2021

Schroth will be making the save on March 21 at the annual St. Baldrick’s event at Kitty Hoynes in downtown Syracuse. She’ll be donating her hair to Locks for Love.

To donate to Anna’s cause, click here.

However, if you can’t donate, Anna just simply asks you spread her message.