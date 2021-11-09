14-year-old boy struck, pinned by vehicle in Brooklyn; neighbors lift it off teen

Scene after a teen was hit by a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2021. (PIX11)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A group of people lifted a vehicle off of a 14-year-old boy after the teen was struck and pinned in Brooklyn on Monday night, a witness said.

Johnathan Agudelo was inside his apartment around 5:45 p.m. when he heard a loud impact, he said. He put down his laptop, pulled on shoes and ran outside.

A 14-year-old boy had been struck near West 2nd Street and Avenue X.

“The first thing I see was a child under the front of the car,” Agudelo said.

He realized it was a boy who lived in his building.

“I told everyone that we have to pick up this car,” he said. “We have to move it out of the way so, you know, it doesn’t do any more damage to him.”

They picked up the vehicle and moved it a bit to make it easier for the teen to breathe, Agudelo said.

“It hurt a little seeing that,” he said.

Within a few minutes, police, firefighters and medical services arrived.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The spelling of a name in this story was corrected.