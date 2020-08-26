2 alligators stolen from enclosure at pet store, police say

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — State police are searching for a pair of alligators stolen earlier this month from a pet store in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Indiana County say the alligators — a 6-foot-long female and a 4-foot-long male — were taken from an outdoor enclosure at Pearce’s Pet Place in White Township.

The owner reported that the theft occurred between 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and noon on Aug. 9.

Police say the animals weren’t for sale, but the female alligator is valued at $1,500 while the male was valued at $500.

Pearce’s Pet Place is described as a family-owned business that sells reptiles, small mammals, birds, fish, insects and pet supplies.

