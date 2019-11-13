2 hospitalized after BB gun shooting at Rochester church’s soup kitchen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after a BB gun shooting at a downtown church.

Rochester police officers responded to the soup kitchen run by Christ Church Wednesday after a suspect became involved in an altercation with someone.

Police officials say the suspect took out a BB gun and shot the victim in the upper body.

A second victim attempted to intervene, and was also shot in the upper body, according to authorities.

Both victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody, charges haven’t been announced.