2 men charged in strangulation death of woman found in park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in the strangulation homicide of a woman whose body was found in a western Pennsylvania park last year.

Allegheny County police say the pair, who are already incarcerated, are charged in the death of 43-year-old Tameka Dallas, whose body was found Sept. 12 in a wooded area of Renziehausen Park in McKeesport. An autopsy concluded that the Monroeville resident’s death was a homicide due to strangulation.

Police said arrest warrants were issued Monday for 26-year-old Daron Dominique Parks and 26-year-old Ramonta Yancey. Both are charged with homicide, robbery of a motor vehicle, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

The day the body was found, police in Washington County arrested Parks and another man who were found with the victim’s car in a South Strabane Township shopping center parking lot. Charges against the other man were later dismissed and his attorney said his client was “merely a passenger.”

Parks is in the Washington County jail and Yancey is in Allegheny County jail. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys; the county public defender’s office, which has represented both men in the past, could not be reached Monday.