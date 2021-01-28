23rd Annual Ithaca Chili Cook-off makes some changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Like so many events this past year, they have had to make adjusts to keep everyone safe and to follow Covid-19 protocols.

The 23rd Annual Chili Cook-off is no different. Festival organizers say it will be safe and socially distant. They also say you can still participate from the comfort of your own home while still supporting local resaurants.

Anyone who wants to taste the particpating chili’s and or judge the contestants in the cook off can go to the participating restaurants or order the featured cup of chili to go.

The festival runs from February 12th to February 28th.

