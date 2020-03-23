2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 81 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At this time there are 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people have required hospital treatment and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County at this time, the second of which was announced Monday morning. Details are limited about the latest fatality, but Dr. Mendoza did say the patient was in ICU treatment. At this time there are 395 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

To date, the Monroe County Department of health has received 1,371 tests — of which 81 have tested positive and 1,290 negative.