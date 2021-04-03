3-alarm blaze breaks out at Kaytee’s Family Restaurant & Marketplace

COUDERSPORT, PA (WETM)- Fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire at 251 Route 6 West in Coudersport, Pennsylvania around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to residents, the location is known to be Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and Marketplace.

Potter and Tioga County, P.A. fire crews were on the scene, as well as, several other fire departments, to assist.

Flames were reported through the roof above the restaurant area before fire crews arrived on the scene.

The marketplace housed fresh produce, supplies, and lawn, garden, and landscape products.

This is a developing story.

