4 cent increases seen in NY, US average gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says the price of gas has gone up four cents in New York and the nation, in general.

The national average price of a gallon of gas across the United States is $2.51, while it was $2.44 one year ago.

In New York, the average price is $2.60. It’s two cents lower than it was at this time in 2020. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.52 (up eight cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)

Buffalo – $2.52 (up five cents since last week, four cents less than last year)

Ithaca – $2.56 (up six cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)

Rochester – $2.55 (up five cents since last week, two cents less than last year)

Rome – $2.63 (up five cents since last week, one penny more than last year)

Syracuse – $2.54 (up six cents since last week, five cents more than last year)

Watertown – $2.63 (up four cents since last week, same price as last year)

AAA says that based on current trends, drivers will probably continue to see pump prices rising ahead of spring.