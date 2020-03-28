5th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, confirmed cases climb over 200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials confirmed the fifth local COVID-19 death Saturday afternoon.

To date, there are 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials say.

As of the 4 p.m. Saturday update, the county had conducted 2,478 tests.

Of the 202 confirmed cases, 32 people have required hospitalization and 22 of those patients are in the ICU.

At this time there are 442 people under mandatory quarantine.

Officials say 23 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

