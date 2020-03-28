1  of  3
Breaking News
Steuben County confirms 19 positive cases of COVID-19 Tioga County Pa. confirms the first case of COVID-19 Elderwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

5th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, confirmed cases climb over 200

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials confirmed the fifth local COVID-19 death Saturday afternoon.

To date, there are 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials say.

As of the 4 p.m. Saturday update, the county had conducted 2,478 tests.

Of the 202 confirmed cases, 32 people have required hospitalization and 22 of those patients are in the ICU.

At this time there are 442 people under mandatory quarantine.

Officials say 23 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now