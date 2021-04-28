$6.7M in COVID relief will be distributed to NY’s fishing industries

This May 6, 2020, photo, shows a wild brown trout taken on a dry fly from a Catskills river outside Roscoe, N.Y. Fishing shops in Roscoe that should be overflowing with anglers are empty, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rob Jagodzinski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting April 28, $6.7 million in relief aid is being distributed to New York’s seafood, marine commercial, and for-hire fishing industries after excessive losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State will distribute an additional $5.7 million in the coming months through the Marine Fisheries Relief Program.

The Program assists marine fishing industries and provides support for COVID-19 economic recovery. Eligible New York applicants from seafood, commercial fishing and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses have been awarded relief based on reported economic loss experienced in 2020 compared to the previous five years.

The state’s allocation was determined by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries based on the total average annual revenues from New York’s fishery-related businesses. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation worked with NOAA Fisheries and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to receive approval for a New York Fisheries Relief Program Spend Plan, which establishes the framework for determining eligibility and distributing this funding.

Award recipients will receive a letter accompanied by a check via mail to the address provided on their application.