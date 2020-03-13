6 Geneva Police Department members under self quarantine, arrestee tested for virus

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Six members of the Geneva Police Department under self-quarantine, officials announced Friday.

Officials say an arrestee was showing symptoms of coronavirus Thursday at the Ontario County Jail. That person was tested for both the flu and RSV, and those tests came back negative.

The individual was then tested for coronavirus, and those results haven’t come back yet. The arrestee was then bailed out and is no longer in custody.

Six Geneva Police Department members who were in direct contact with that person are now under self-quarantine.

Officials say there is credible evidence that the arrestee was in several major cities across the country before returning to Geneva.

Officials say precautionary measures have been taken at the Public Safety Building to seclude the areas in which the arrestee was in during his time here, and the Public Safety Building remains open for normal business hours at this time.