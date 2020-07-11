6 people hospitalized after shooting near Clinton Avenue and Kelly Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six men were sent to the hospital after a shooting that took place in the City of Rochester at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the following six individuals were hospitalized for what are described as non-life threatening injuries:

A 28-year-old male city resident

Another 28-year-old male city resident

A 33-year-old male city resident

A 25-year-old male city resident

A 24-year-old male city resident

A 30-year-old male city resident

According to RPD, officers responded to the area of Clinton Avenue and Kelly Street for the report of a fight. As they were arriving, multiple gunshots were heard and a large crowd began to form. Two men were found shot at least once.

Those two men were taken my ambulance to area hospitals. The four other men arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

While securing the scene, RPD said a vehicle sped away from the scene at a high rate, crashed into two park unoccupied vehicles and continued north on Clinton Avenue.

The vehicle — which was occupied by three people — was stopped a few blocked away. The driver, a 28-year-old female resident, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. No one was injured in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.