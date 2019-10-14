Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

6-year-old in back seat of stolen SUV is found safe

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 6-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a stolen SUV has been found safe.

Police say Ronald Mowatt and the stolen 2007 Acura MDX were located in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. Monday , about two hours after the start of an ordeal that prompted a citywide search.

Mowatt was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police have not announced any arrests.

Police say the vehicle was stolen around 1:15 p.m. as it idled outside a plumbing supply store in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.

Police say the child’s uncle, who’d been driving the youngster around, left the vehicle running when he went into the store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now