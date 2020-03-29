6th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, now 223 confirmed cases, 22 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced a sixth COVID-19 death in our area.

There are now 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

The Department of Public Health said that of the 223 confirmed cases, 33 people are hospitalized, and 22 of the 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the 223 cases, 48 have resolved and been released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Officials say 367 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine.

To day, there have been 2,619 tests conducted in Monroe County with 2,396 negative results.