CBC and hemp manufacturers in NYS are adapting to new regulations from the Office of Cannabis Management.

(WIVB) — New York State is telling seven Western New York cannabis stores to clean up their act or risk losing the chance to become a licensed dispensary.

The Office of Cannabis Management mailed cease and desist letters to 52 cannabis retailers across the Empire State believed to be making unlicensed cannabis sales.

NYS legalized adult-use cannabis in March 2021 under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. However, no licenses have been issued to any retailers for legal sales. The OCM is still hammering out regulations before they start handing out licenses.

The OCM told the seven WNY retailers to stop any illegal sales and threatened that if it continues, their chance to get a license is at risk. The stores could also be subject to “to substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.”

The board believes the unlicensed sale of marijuana puts public health at risk. Unlicensed sales also mean NYS can’t cash in on taxing the product.

Here’s a list of the cited businesses:

CannaGlam2022, 1478 Abbott Rd Suite B Lackawanna, NY 14218 Green Vision Wellness, Inc., 209 Washburn Street Lockport, NY 14094 Green Vision Wellness, Inc., 469 Abbott Rd Buffalo, NY 14220 Green Vision Wellness, Inc., 1380 French Rd Depew, NY 14043 Green Vision Wellness, Inc., 2463 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14228 The Hot Spot, 616 West State Street Olean, NY 14760 Tammy L Morshed, 4540 E. River Rd Grand Island, NY 14072

“These stores are masquerading as licensed, regulated businesses, but they are nothing of the sort. They aren’t creating opportunity, they are creating confusion – New Yorkers think they’re buying a high-quality, tested product when they aren’t,” said Chris Alexander, executive director, OCM. “Not only are these stores operating in violation of New York’s Cannabis Law, but they also are breaking state tax and several municipal laws. I look forward to working with other regulatory bodies across the state to hold these stores accountable for their flagrant violations of the law.”