74-year-old Syracuse man attacked with sword at 2AM

SYRACUSE , N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police report that a 74-year-old man was cut in the head with a sword by his neighbor.

Police share that they responded to an assault call at an apartment at 921 W. Belden Ave. around 2:01 a.m. where they found a 74-year-old man who had been cut in the head. According to Syracuse Police, the man’s neighbor, 55-year-old Keith Buffington, hit him after Buffington damaged his outside door.

Buffington was arrested and charged at his apartment for assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, police say.

Syracuse Police add that the 74-year-old was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

