WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wellsville police have charged an 84-year-old man with assault following an incident in the village.

Police say Gerald Lombardi was arrested following the incident on S. Main St.

He was given an appearance ticket and released. Lombardi will be back in court in August.