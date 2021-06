BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a golf outing at Rogues Roost Golf Course in Bridgeport, one Fayetteville family is in mourning.

Mr. Goldberg drowned on the 9th hole at Rouges Roost, according to State Police.

Alan J. Goldberg, 90 of Fayetteville is believed to have drowned after accidentally falling into a water hazard trying to retrieve his ball, State Police say.

Mr. Goldberg’s body was recovered in approximately 8-feet of murky water, according to State Police.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.