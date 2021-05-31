Child dead, 8 hospitalized, officers injured at house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A child has died and eight others, including six other children, were hospitalized after a house fire in the area of Campbell and Hague Streets in Rochester Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to Hague Street for the report of a house fire and upon arrival found a working fire.

According to the Rochester Police Locust Club, the local police union, officers were the first ones to respond to the scene because they were on the street for an unrelated incident.

Three officers went into the building and helped rescue three or four other residents from the home. Two officers were injured while responding and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A neighbor told us he hopes the officers are recognized for their efforts today:

“Regardless of your race, creed or color, if your house is burning down do you really care who put your house out? Regardless your of race, creed and color… do you really care who save your life?" — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

Officials confirmed one person jumped from the second story.

“Upon arrival, the fire department was advised that there was a 12 year old still inside the house,” RFD officials said in a release.

“Crews aggressively searched for the child while battling the fire. A 12 year old boy was found inside by firefighters and removed from the house.” The boy was taken to an area hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Eight residents who escaped the fire prior to the arrival of RFD — two adults and six children — were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

“I don’t know how to put the bravery of those officers into words,” Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said. “They don’t have any fire-fighting equipment or fireproof jackets, or any of that stuff, just their regular stuff like this and running into a building.”

According to RFD, it took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. RFD says the fire started on the first floor, but the cause is still under investigation.

“Today is Memorial Day, everybody is out supposed to be having a good time and enjoying their families, today is a tragic day for these people. The worst day of their lives probably,” Rochester Fire Executive Deputy Chief Andrew Lonthair said.

The home sustained major damage and was deemed unlivable.

“It’s a tragic situation, an unfortunate loss of life, but overall, I am proud of those couple of members of the RPD who heroically saved some lives today. Often times, they are on the negative side of the reporting, but it needs to be highlighted that those officers literally put their lives on the line before the EMTs and the fire department came. I just want to highlight that too,” Neighbor of the family Abidan Muhammad said. “Regardless of your race, creed or color, if you’re house burning down do you really care who put your house out, regardless your of race, creed and color do you really care who save your life? As long as they save your life, do you care about the uniform that they are in? As long as they are doing good work, that is what we care about.”

One male jumped from the 2nd story. Officers were on the street for an unrelated incident and responded to the house on fire to help get 3 or 4 residents out. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 31, 2021

Officers risk their lives in many ways to help the community. At least one of our members is on the way to the hospital with burn injuries. https://t.co/no8f0QtgB4 — ROC Locust Club (@ROCLocustClub) May 31, 2021

Just saw a man and woman being helped into an ambulance and taken away presumably to an area hospital. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 31, 2021

There’s a house fire on Campbell Street and Hague Street. Many streets are blocked off and lots of people are standing around the house in the streets. We did see a person taken away on a stretcher. CPR was in progress. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/088HqHpvUr — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

Two kids have been put on a stretcher. They are both sitting up and are communicating with first responders. @News_8 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 31, 2021

