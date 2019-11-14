Adopt a Hydrant: Help RFD and your neighbors by clearing ice and snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If there is a fire hydrant near your home, the Rochester Fire Department wants your help by keeping it clear of ice and snow.

The Adopt a Hydrant program is an easy way to check the status of nearby hydrants in real time.

By adopting a hydrant, you get to name it, and agree to:

Clearing a path from the hydrant to the street

Clearing a three foot perimeter around the hydrant

Remove ice and snow on the hydrant

The City of Rochester provides an interactive map which shows available hydrants in green. To adopt a hydrant, click on a green hydrant, and complete the information in the form.

After you’ve submitted your adoption request, the hydrant icon will turn yellow while the request is processed, and it will turn red once approved.