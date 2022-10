UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – October is ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’ and Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is celebrating with discounts on adoption fees.

For the entire month of October, Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society is offering ½ price on adoptions. The offer will officially end on 10/29.

To meet your new furry best friend today, visit the shelter at 566 Horatio Street in Utica or their website at www.anitas-sshs.org/adopt/