Advocates push for flavor ban despite judge’s ruling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers continue to fight against the sale of flavored tobacco products even after a judge ruled against the Governor’s executive order to ban flavored vaping products.

The state’s emergency regulation to ban flavored vaping products was deemed unconstitutional by a recent court decision. Now, some lawmakers are taking it a step further by hoping to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

“It is about stopping the next generation of kids from becoming addicted to cigarettes, nicotine, cigars, chewing tobacco,” Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said. “Everything else that is meant to line the pockets of companies who don’t care about the effects of their insidious campaigns.”

Mint and menthol will also be included in the list of banned flavors.

“My bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco will end the decades of predatory and racial targeting of minority communities by tobacco companies that have historically used menthol cigarettes to addict new generations to their products,” Rosenthal said.

The Vapor Technology Association said the following: