Air Force ‘Thunderbirds,’ Navy ‘Blue Angels’ to fly over tribute for philly, New York, NJ

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s most famous precision flying teams are giving healthcare workers on the east coast a big “Thank you” Tuesday afternoon.

The Air Force “Thunderbirds” and the Navy’s “Blue Angels” are joining forces for the “America Strong” flyover.

They will salute New York City and Newark, New Jersey starting at noon. Then, will head to Trenton, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

