Albany announces policing reform and reinvention collaborative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following New York State Executive Order 203, the city of Albany is establishing its Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative to review, modify, and modernize strategies for police policies, procedures, and practices.
Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced the collaborative on Thursday. They say it will tailor recommendations for adjustments that are particularly suited to the needs of local communities disproportionately impacted by structural racism.
The Collaborative will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting August 18. The meetings will be livestreamed and recorded so the community can participate virtually.
Initial meetings will explore topics like:
- Implicit bias
- The history of policing
- 21st-century policing strategies
- Current policies, programs, and practices
- The Albany Police Department’s call and demographic data
At the first set of meetings, members will also create goals and working groups to focus on specific policy areas. Working groups will hold at least one public meeting to gather feedback from Albany residents.
In time, working groups will compile recommendations into a report that will be released for public comment, which will be reviewed and incorporated, if appropriate, into a final report. The final report must be presented to Albany’s Common Council by April 1, 2021.
Members of the collaborative have been identified as:
- Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Co-Chair
- Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Co-Chair
- Judge Stephen Herrick, retired Albany County Public Defender
- Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares
- Corey Ellis, President of the Albany Common Council
- Kelly Kimbrough, Chair of the Albany Common Council Public Safety Committee
- Ginnie Farrell, Chair of the Albany Common Council Finance, Taxation, and Assessment Committee
- Jahmel Robinson, Chair of the Albany Common Council Human Resources, and Human Rights Committee
- William T. Little, Esq., Albany County Bar Association
- Lillian Moy, Esq., Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York
- Ava Ayers, Esq., Albany Law School
- Nairobi Vives, Esq., Albany Community Police Review Board
- Larry Becker, Esq., Albany Community Police Review Board
- Rev. Michael Poindexter, African American Clergy
- Dr. Robert Miller, SUNY University at Albany
- Robert Worden, SUNY University at Albany
- Kaweeda Adams, Superintendent of the Albany City School District
- Brendan McCann, Case Manager at Compass Rose
- Jill Peckenpaugh, Executive Director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
- Dr. Dorcey Applyrs, Chief City Auditor
- Chiquita D’Arbeau, Director of the Albany Housing Authority
- Mark Bobb-Semple, Albany Housing Authority
- Tandra LaGrone, Executive Director of In Our Own Voices, Inc.
- Dr. Brenda Robinson, Chair of the Human Rights Commission in Albany
- Micky Jimenez, Executive Director of Capital District Latinos
- Jeremiah Hair, Homeless and Travelers Aid Society
- Greg McGee, Albany Police Officer
- Joe Ingemie, Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee
- Dannielle Hille, Chief Executive Officer of A Block at a Time
- Deryl McCray, Brick’s Barbershop
- Jamila Adams, Johnnie’s on Broadway
- Jahaira Roldan, Project TRY (Together we Represent the Youth)
- Aden Suchak, Youth Political Alliance
A press release from the Mayor’s Office suggested that 518 SNUG, the Department of Probation, the Department of Social Services, and the County Department of Mental Health will also be represented.