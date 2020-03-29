Albany County launches mental health hotline as corona diagnoses hit 178

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy updated residents on Saturday. As of about noon, the County has:

178 confirmed positive cases

539 people under mandatory quarantine

234 under precautionary quarantine

13 hospitalized

7.3% hospitalization rate

Hospitalized patients are 25 to over 75 years old

McCoy announced on Saturday that the County would establish a mental health hotline—call (518) 269-6634 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week—to give residents a shoulder to lean on throughout the crisis.

“People throughout the Capital Region are feeling stressed out and their levels of anxiety are understandably high. That’s why we established an emotional support line that you can call to relieve some of that anxiety.” Albany County Executive McCoy

Anyone experiencing a psychiatric emergency should call the County Mobile Crisis Team at (518) 549-6500. New York’s Health Department also has a hotline at (888) 364-3065.

The County’s partnership with United Way and its 2-1-1 hotline is also growing to give phone numbers for food support resources. Albany is also partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to feed those under mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

According to the County Executive’s Office, starting Monday, the Times Union Center will act as a food delivery hub, where boxed food will be shipped out to households with help from the New York National Guard.

McCoy also teased an upcoming announcement related to assistance for the business community. Until then, he suggested that local businesses who need immediate help should apply for a Small Business Administration disaster assistance loan online.

Albany County’s YouTube channel also released several videos for families stuck at home during closures, covering arts and crafts, reading, mental health tips, and exercise.

The County is also sending messages, pictures, and digital cards via albanyounctykidscare@albanycountyny.gov for residents at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where visitations are suspended.