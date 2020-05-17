Albany demonstrators push back against extended shutdown measures in the region

Regional News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of protesters at the capital spoke out against the extension of New York’s stay-at-home orders.

Protesters pushed hard to reopen the state, urgin the governor to ease shutdown orders on the basis that they infringe on civil liberties and devastate small business statewide.

They also called on Gov. Cuomo to intervene in cases of reported violent arrests from police, allegedly connected to enforcing social distancing.

Although Cuomo did not respond to the rally, he has repeatedly insisted that opening too early or quickly could lead to a “second-wave” of the coronavirus and more shutdowns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now