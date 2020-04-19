Albany gastropub Swifty’s nominated for top burger in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hangover Burger from Swifty’s in Albany has been shortlisted by the New York Beef Council as one of the Top 10 best burgers in the state.

NY Beef Council’s third annual Best NY Burger Contest (https://www.nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest) launched on April 1. Besides the local favorite from Swifty’s, burger lovers nominated nine other favorite burgers:

“Barn Yard Burger” from Ale & Angus Pub in Syracuse

“Mushroom Cheese Burger” from Crazy Otto’s Empire in Herkimer

Finally Ours Restaurant, Syracuse, “Thick Grilled Cheese, Bacon Burger”

Jakes Grub and Grog, Central Square, “Bourbon Burger”

Juicy Burger Bar, Hamburg, “Bigg Poppa Burger”

Madison Bistro, Wampsville. “Texan Burger”

Mijo’s Bar and Grill, Marathon, “Bacon, Mushroom Swiss Burger”

Monirae’s, Pennellville, “The Mighty Declan”

R Diner, Central Square, “Mushroom Swiss Burger”

Qualifying burgers must have beef patties and be served on a bun or “bread product.” Burgers can include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese, spices, and toppings.

From here, the burger joints will submit high-quality images of their burgers to the NY Beef Council before participating in a Burger Building Demonstration Facebook Live event on Monday.

Burger fans will vote from noon on Monday until midnight on April 30 to decide a “Final Four” democratically, and from there, Best NY Burger will be announced on May 1.