Albany Med’s new president leads coronavirus update on YouTube

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS) — Wednesday is the first day on the job for Albany Medical Center’s new president and CEO, Dr. Dennis P. McKenna.

He marked the occasion by helping delivery Albany Med’s daily COVID-19 update via YouTube. The video addresses coronavirus cases in the region, as well as transfers from Queens-area hospitals.

Albany Med gives the following counts in the region for positive cases:

Albany County: 226

Schenectady County: 85

Rensselaer County: 55

Columbia County: 41

Saratoga County: 85

The number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in these five counties is 492.

Thirty-nine individuals positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized at Albany Med as of Wednesday.

Amid the pandemic, many in upstate New York look to numbers downstate with fear and panic. In many places throughout the capital region, distressed residents are imploring leadership to enact stronger barriers between the New York City metro region and the rest of the state.

Some view the move to transfer patients from up from the densely saturated downstate regions as controversial. However, McKenna assures viewers that patient transfers are no cause for concern, but also required by law.