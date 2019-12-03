Albany Police Officers help clear snow for elderly woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Albany Police Officer sprung into action on Monday, they cleared a driveway for an elderly city resident. Police say a 99-year-old woman called the Albany Police Center Station and asked for assistance.







Without missing a beat, Police Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler drove to the woman’s house and cleared her driveway and sidewalk of more than a foot of snow.

