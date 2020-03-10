Albany woman arrested for unemployment fraud

by: Johan Sheridan

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Auretha Dugger, 50, of Albany on charges of falsifying records to unlawfully obtain unemployment benefits.

Police say their investigation uncovered that Dugger submitted false documentation to the state’s Department of Labor so she could receive $6,915 in employment benefits that she was not entitled to.

The charged lodged against Dugger include third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. These three felonies are potentially worth up to 15 years behind bars.

