Almond man one of four arrested for burglary

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Four men were arrested in connection to a break-in and theft at the Moonlight Motel in Hinsdale.

According to State Police, Joshua R. Fernandes, of Olean was arrested for Burglary 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Erika E. Bulkeley, of Cuba, NY, Charlene A. Bulkeley, of Bolivar, and Edward A. Bulkeley III, of Almond, were arrested for Burglary 2nd Degree.

Police say the investigation on State Route 16 found Fernandes and the Bulkeleys allegedly forcibly entered a room and removed items.

All four were arrested and arraigned in Allegany Town Court, where they were released on their own recognizance and due to appear in Hinsdale Town Court in November.