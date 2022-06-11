LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she has reportedly been found safe. She is currently in police custody.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office told News 4 more information will be provided shortly. No update has been provided regarding the status of Anthones Mullen at this time. This article will be updated as more information is learned.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old child that was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport around 8 a.m. Saturday. A New York State AMBER Alert was activated with regard to the missing child.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area, last seen traveling north on Central Avenue. Mullen has been described as a 37-year-old Black man standing 5’4″ tall and weighing about 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

The child, Royalty Mullen, was originally described as wearing only a shirt and a diaper, but according to the AMBER Alert, she was last seen in a long-sleeve blue onesie. She is a black girl, about 2′ tall and 20 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A description of a vehicle was not provided.

Police believe Royalty Mullen is in imminent danger.

Anyone who sees Royalty and/or Anthones Mullen, or anyone with information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911.