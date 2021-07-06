American Airlines to resume nonstop service from Syracuse to Miami this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Airlines will resume its nonstop service to Miami this fall, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced.

November 6, 2021, the Saturday-only service will begin and run through April 2, 2022.

The continuation of the service comes after a successful test launch earlier in 2021.

“We are excited that our partners at American Airlines continue to see value in adding another nonstop destination to the Syracuse market,” said SYR Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Whether it’s travel for the holidays or looking ahead to spring break, Central New Yorkers will have a convenient way to trade the cold and snow for some South Florida sun and sand.”

Hancock International Airport now has 27 nonstop destinations available, including nine which travel to Florida.

For more information about the 27 nonstop destinations served by airlines operating at SYR, you can visit the airport’s Destinations page.