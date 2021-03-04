Appointments available starting at 8 a.m. for fairgrounds’ overnight COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With nearly 165,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving, New York State residents can begin making appointments for an overnight COVIID-19 vaccine clinic at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The vaccine will be distributed at the Empire Expo Center at the fairgrounds. Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot will be made during the overnight hours beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Those looking to make an appointment should visit the “Am I Eligible” website by clicking here or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

