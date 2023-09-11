UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Less than 24 hours after gunshots fired following a high school football game at Proctor, wounding a School Security Officers, an arrested has been made by Utica Police.

Police report that early Sunday morning they had developed a positive identification of a suspect in the shooting of that officer. Later in the day on Sunday, the suspect turned himself into Utica Police.

He is a 16 year old male who is not a current student at Proctor. He is enrolled in an alternative education program. Police say they will work with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the suspect as an adult. The teen is charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder, Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Third Degree Criminal Possession for having a weapon on school grounds, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

Police say that addition charges may be filed against the suspect and possibly against other individuals.

Utica Police also updated the status of the School Security Officer who was shot from behind in the neck. He remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.