FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — The NYPD’s new Asian Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation after an Asian-American mother told cops she was spit at and called “Chinese virus” by a man while holding her child in Queens.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman said the incident happened between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Kissena Corridor Park in the Fresh Meadows neighborhood.

According to the victim, the unidentified man spit in her direction three times and then began calling her the derogatory term.

The NYPD said the man they’re looking for was described as in his 30s, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 200 lbs.

Police said it was being investigated as an aggravated assault and possible hate crime.

The incident is just latest as attacks on Asian New Yorkers are on the rise, an issue that prompted the NYPD to form the new Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

Safe Walks NYC also recently expanded into Chinatown amid the assaults on members of the Asian community.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).