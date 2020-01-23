Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleads not guilty at court appearance for DWI charge

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleaded not guilty at a court appearance for DWI charges on Thursday.

“This isn’t old news by now?” Kolb said as he walked into Victor Town Court.

Kolb crashed into his state-owned SUV into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor and blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

MORE: Assemblyman Brian Kolb blamed wife for DWI crash, per court paperwork

A judge has suspended his license — but Kolb was granted a hardship license for 30 days.

The assemblyman represents all of Ontario County. Motions have been set for March 5.

Assemblyman Brian Kolb walking into Victor Town Court for an appearance. A couple weeks ago, he pleaded not guilty to DWI charges. Kolb was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Years Eve @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6zuFfYxM60 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 23, 2020

