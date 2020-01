New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131), was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, for driving while intoxicated.

Kolb arrest report:

Kolb stepped down as Assembly Minority Leader last week, but said in a statement he will remain in office as an assemblymember, just not in a leadership capacity.

