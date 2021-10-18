Baby rhino born at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is welcoming a new baby rhino!

On Saturday morning, the female calf was born to Tashi — a greater one-horned rhino. This was Tashi’s fifth calf, but the first with George — another rhino who used to live at the Buffalo Zoo, but is now at another facility.

Weighing in at 130 pounds, the calf and her mother “are doing great,” the zoo says. Take a look at the photos below: