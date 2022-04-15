WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bandaids, not bullets is the tagline of an upcoming event in the North Country focusing on sending support to Ukraine.

This will be at the Prayers Over Ukraine and Russia fundraiser being held on April 30 at Mercy Point Church in Watertown.

The event will include live music, food and refreshments, testimonies and a guest speaker who is a North Country resident and Ukraine native, all while encouraging donations to support two churches in Ukraine.

According to Mercy Point’s Don Page, the event it focusing on bringing peace to Ukraine through donations such as food items, essential health care items and supplies.

He said the motivation for this event was his personal family ties to Ukraine. He said, “enough if enough.”

“We’re really against this war in Ukraine. It’s awful,” Page said. “We have family ties there, but also we’re so against it. Totally unjust. It’s unfair.”

Page said this event is not only to bring awareness to the crisis in Ukraine but also to be a call to action for the Watertown and greater North Country community.

“We need more than awareness. We need to put our actions out there. We’ve been taught doers of the word, not listeners,” he expressed. “We have the awareness now as a community and I really stress the word community. We’ll make room for 5,000 people at our church.”

Mercy Point’s Prayers Over Ukraine and Russia will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.