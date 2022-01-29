Belleville-Henderson, Colton-Pierrepont schools flagged for fiscal stress

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Two North Country schools have been designated as being in some level of fiscal stress.

According to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System for the school year ending on June 30, 2021, the Belleville-Henderson Central School District in Jefferson County, and Colton-Pierrepont Central School District in St. Lawrence County were considered to be susceptible to fiscal stress.

This monitoring system ranks school districts in three categories: significant fiscal stress, moderate fiscal stress and susceptible to fiscal stress. School districts are given a fiscal score based on year-end balance, operating deficits and surpluses, cash position and reliance on short-term debt for cash flow during the 2020-2021 school year.

School districts are then given a fiscal score. For school districts to be susceptible to fiscal stress, they must have received a fiscal score of 25 or higher

Twenty-one other school districts received this designation and two were considered to be facing significant fiscal stress. No districts were facing moderate fiscal stress.

The Colton-Pierrepont Central School District had the highest fiscal score among all susceptible school districts receiving 41.7. The Belleville-Henderson Central School District scored 26.7.

Comptroller DiNapoli also released a report that included challenged school districts in the 2020-2021 school year, which was the first full year of operations under pandemic controls. These challenges included student aid delays, federal aid delays, less aid, staffing cuts, weak cash positions, operating deficits and low fund balances.

The full list of schools that landed on the NYS Comptroller School Districts in Stress list is included below, along with their fiscal scores:

Significant Fiscal Stress

East Rampo Central School District, Rockland County: 76.7

Newfield Central School District, Tompkins County: 66.7

Susceptible to Fiscal Stress