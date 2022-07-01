ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor has signed legislation to extend the use of municipal use for outdoor dining in an effort to continue New York’s restaurant industry’s recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bill extends the outdoor dining program for three additional years, to prevent the need for continual renewal.

A survey conducted by the New York State restaurant industry in January 2022, found that 74% of operators have reported sales volume in 2021 was lower than it was in 2019. Additionally, 55% of restaurant operators had to reduce hours of operation on days they opened and 40% are closed on days they would normally be open, limiting sales.

The National Restaurant Association conducted this survey to gain a clear understanding of the current and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York restaurants Previous legislation which was signed in July of 2021, had extended this program for one additional year.