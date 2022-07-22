BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears announced today that the club has named their new head coach for the 2022-23 season.

Gary Gill, a native of Montreal, QC, joins the Black Bears after being the head coach and general manager of the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL). Gill also served as an assistant coach for the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Columbus River Dragons during the 2019-20 campaign.

We are excited to have Gary as the next head coach of the Binghamton Black Bears, Team Owner Andreas Johansson

“He brings a lot of energy and passion to the locker room, and we think he’s the perfect fit. Having Gary allows us to take another important step towards winning a championship at the end of the season. We feel we are in a great position right now, and this furthers our vision of building a winning team.”

Gill brings over 400 wins behind the bench and nine total years of experience coaching professional hockey to Binghamton. He also served as an assistant coach for the ECHL’s Reading Royals from 2007-09 and the Central Hockey League’s Mississippi River Kings in the 2009-10 season.

I am thrilled to be in Binghamton. Gary Gill

“This city is rich with hockey history and the fans are extremely passionate. I love the facility and surrounding areas and can’t wait to get started and meet the players and fans. The team had a great run last season and we’re looking to exceed expectations this season.”

The Black Bears host Elmira Mammouth in the home opener on October 14 inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

