BITE of Ithaca returns Monday, offering $5 food samples throughout the week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular Ithaca foodie experience, BITE of Ithaca, has returned to the city and kicked off on Monday. BITE fans can get $5 tapas-sized food bites and $5 sips from Monday through Sunday, June 20.

“BITE is our showcase of the robust and diverse dining scene that we are extremely fortunate to have in Ithaca,” said Allison Graffin, marketing director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA). “We expect all the participating restaurants will create delicious bites and sips that will impress attendees, and we are thrilled to welcome everyone to enjoy this extraordinary culinary exhibition.”

Patrons can get a ‘BITE Passport’ to collect stamps when they visit different restaurants. Once the passport is filled out, they’ll be able to return the passport to any one of the participating restaurants, or to the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to one of the participating restaurants of their choice.

For a complete listing of Bite participants, their offerings, and more details about the passport, visit biteofithaca.com.