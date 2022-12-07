SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC.

Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.

The DEC said an investigation led officers to the home of a hunter, who remains unnamed, who admitted to shooting the bear with a compound bow. He also failed to turn in a harvest report card for taking the bear, according to the DEC. The bear was donated to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center.

The DEC also said the hunter had a spike-horn buck for which he filled out a doe tag, not a correct antlered deer tag.

The man received citations to appear in federal court for harvesting the bear. He also received tickets for improperly tagging an antlered deer.