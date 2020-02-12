Blendtopia smoothie kits sold at Wegmans recalled

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some smoothie kits sold at Wegmans are being recalled due to the possibility of them containing Listeria.

The recalled products are under the Blendtopia brand. They’re seven-ounce frozen superfood smoothie kits. Here are the specific details:

  • Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Energy, 7 oz (198 g)
    UPC    :  8-68372-00024
  • Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Immunity, Superfood, 7 oz (198 g)
    UPC    :  8-68372-00022
  • Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Detox, 7 oz (198 g)
    UPC    :  8-68372-00021
  • Blendtopia Smoothie Kit, Superfood, Strength, 7 oz (198 g)
    UPC    :  8-68372-00023

Any of the products mentioned above can be returned to a Wegmans’ service desk for a full refund.

Any questions can be directed to support@blendtopia.com, or you can call 1-844-260-8181 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now