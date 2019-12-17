Blind and visually impaired students perform holiday concert

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WNBC) — Dozens of blind and visually impaired students celebrated the holiday season as part of the New York Institute For Special Education’s annual winter performance.

“It’s just so much fun. I’m not nervous and it’s just showing the world what I can do.” Wani Miguel, Singer/Composer & NYISE Student

The New York Institute For Special Education is the second oldest school of its kind in the country.

There, the students can learn to read both books and music in braille.

More than 100 students performed holiday classics during the concert.