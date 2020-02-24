Blind, deaf poodle scooped up by hawk finds her way back home 28 hours later

WHITEHALL, Pa. (CNN Newsource) — A Pennsylvania pet owner was horrified when a hawk scooped up her blind and deaf toy poodle, but the animal found its way back into her arms 28 hours later.

Deborah Falcione’s wild night started when her pet poodle, Porschia, was scooped up from her back deck by a hawk and carried off. After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

It was Friday afternoon when she got a call from Banfield Animal Hospital saying they had Porschia.

“I said, ‘That’s impossible.’ She could not have survived 28 hours in the bitter cold weather in 10 degree weather,” Falcione said. “This is a six and a half pound dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

Porschia had been found by a neighbor, dropped by the hawk, nearly four blocks away from her home.

“How she got away, I have no idea. How she survived it? I will never know, but I know one thing, by the grace of God, this dog is still alive.”

Falcione said the veterinarian had Porschia in a heating tank and she was very lethargic, but had no broken bones and is otherwise OK.