A tour goes through the Lockport Cave in 2021 (WIVB)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat capsized while inside the cave with passengers onboard, according to Lockport Police.

There is currently no word on injuries or how the boat capsized. Multiple agencies are responding to assist those on the boat and the incident is still ongoing, police said. The streets surrounding Lockport Cave are currently closed.

Tours have been conducted inside the cave system, which was created roughly 150 years ago, since 1977. The water in the cave itself is roughly 4 to 6 feet deep, according to a 2021 News 4 story about the cave.

